Locked On Cowboys Pod: How Good With Dalton?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - How far? How high?

The Dak Prescott Era is on hold as his surgically-repaired ankle has him sidelined for the rest of the 2020 NFL season. But that season marches on starting again in Monday's Week 6 visit to AT&T Stadium from the Arizona Cardinals.

How far can Andy Dalton take the Dallas Cowboys? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has his answer ... and "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool have their answers as well, as you can here below. ...

"He's proven,'' Jerry said of Dalton, who came to Dallas as a free agent this summer after the TCU product served as a decade-long starter with the Cincinnati Bengals, helping that organization to a trio of playoff appearances. "He's a proven player, a proven player under pressure. He brought with him from the get-go that he will rise to the occasion. He does his best in a challenge.''

Cowboys teammate Michael Gallup told us this week that when Dalton enters the huddle, he brings with him a verbal reminder. (See below). 

READ MORE: QB Dalton In Cowboys Huddle: 'I Came Here To Win'

READ MORE: WATCH - Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

READ MORE: Why Cowboys Rookie QB DiNucci Gets First-Team Snaps

And Dalton himself reiterated the thought in his media visit as he prepares to be the Cowboys' No. 1 QB for the rest of the year.

"We don't see things changing much. I feel like we can just run this offense," Dalton said. "I've been in a lot of different systems and kind of been through it all, so I like everything that we're doing and my job is to keep this thing exactly how Dak had it. Dak was playing really well, and we don't feel like we want there to be any drop-off since he's not going to be in there."

