Locked On Cowboys: Tony Pollard & The Positives

FRISCO - All is not lost. Or, at least Tony Pollard doesn't look lost.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig through the wreckage of Sunday at Philly, because there was some good stuff, right? Right?

OK, OK, there were major issues, as you might expect from such a peek-through-your-fingers national-TV show.

But there is also analysis to be done.

Once we stop with the overreaction and the memes, how did the QB Ben DiNucci play? Is there anything to be salvaged there?

Should the Cowboys get Tony Pollard more touches? Remember all summer long, Dallas talked about using the scat-back-style runner not only behind Ezekiel Elliott, but also in unison with him. Did some of that reveal itself in Dallas' wacky game plan at Philly?

And ultimately, what are the positives to take away from this game as the 2-6 Cowboys - with the Joneses swearing they still wish to compete for the NFC East title - seem ready to skip over the Tuesday NFL Trade Deadline and get on to Sunday's scary visit to AT & T Stadium from the childhood heroes of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, the AFC power Pittsburgh Steelers?

We deal with the whole shebang inside "Locked on Cowboys.'' Join us!