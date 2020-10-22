FRISCO - The Washington Football Team, struggling as it is at 1-5, is still very much about the pass rush and its success.

The Dallas Cowboys football team, struggling as it is at 2-4, is still very much about the pass rush - and a lack of success that needs a healthy Aldon Smith to stay afloat.

Smith missed the Wednesday workout here at The Star in Frisco but Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday explained the situation in a positive way, saying that Smith, who leads Dallas with four sacks, "jammed his neck'' in Monday's loss to Arizona but is expected ro be OK for Sunday's Dallas-at-Washington Week 7 matchup.

McCarthy by the way also offered a semi-update on right guard Zack Martin, who is still going through concussion protocol ...

Washington has experienced its injury woes as well. But WFT's work along the defensive front has been effective - and scary to foes.

.How much can that pass rush harass QB Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys? "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool cross-talk with our SI guy in Washington, Chris Russell of Locked On Washington, to talk about that and to preview the teams' upcoming matchup in Week 7. Jump in and join us!