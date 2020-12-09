HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Aikman Blasts Cowboys; Should Some Coaches Get Fired?

Troy Aikman Blasts Cowboys; Should Some Dallas Coaches Get Fired?
FRISCO - Troy Aikman is a Hall-of-Fame member and a Dallas Cowboys legend who retains affection for his old team - and who harbors disappointment for it when it fails.

It is failing.

So at the close of Tuesday's FOX telecast of Dallas' 34-17 loss at Baltimore, Aikman told a national TV audience:

"I don't know. ... I just don't know where this organization... where they go. There are just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason."

There are folks in Cowboys Nation who are taking Aikman (and anyone else who dares criticize this 3-9 bunch) to task for being unfair.

Our guys Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool, in this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, are proud and prominent members of Cowboys Nation.

But yeah, they dare criticize.

Mosher and McCool recap the team's Week 13 loss to the Ravens. And yes, they "go there'' as they discuss if head coach Mike McCarthy should be fired. Are they being too emotional about this? Or is this perfectly cool analysis? And if not McCarthy, what about his top aides? When Aikman talks about "so many things'' that must be addressed,'' that surely includes coaching in some form, right?

Under these coaches or any others, how far away is the defense from being competent? Oh, and let's debate the offense's success this season as well.

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

