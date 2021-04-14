Longhorns Ehlinger: "A Surreal Moment For Me" Meeting with Cowboys

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has met with all 32 NFL teams, including a 'surreal' meeting with the Dallas Cowboys

Throughout his draft process, former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger will meet with teams. Over 30 days and 32 teams, they all seem like a blur.

One interview, in particular, stuck out for the soon-to-be NFL signal-caller. Growing up just three hours south of one of the most storied franchises in all of professional sports, it feels like fate could keep him in the Lone Star State longer.

"I have met with the Cowboys,” Ehlinger told 105.3 the fan on Wednesday morning. "It wasn’t Jerry (Jones), it was some coaches, and it went really well.”

Ehlinger, an Austin native, is hopeful to become the next Texas tyrant to take over the NFL under center. The league has featured a multitude of QBs from the state make their marks, including Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, Nick Foles, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield.

“Being in the Texas area, and growing up in Texas, it was kind of a surreal moment for me being able to meet with coaches from the Cowboys," Ehlinger continued. "Obviously, I know that they’re a super bowl caliber team and it was a really cool moment for me to be able to meet with them.”

The journey began at Westlake High School, where expectations are already sky-high. Ehlinger was set to follow in the footsteps of Brees and Foles as the next champion.

His time with the Chaparrals molded him for his eventual arrival in Austin.

With the Longhorns, Ehlinger became one of the winningest quarterbacks in school history, falling second behind Colt McCoy in completions, passing yards, total offense, and total touchdowns, completing 923-1,476 passes 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns.

He also ran for 1,907 yards and scored 33 touchdowns on 554 carries.

It’s not just the on-the-field credentials that have NFL teams like Dallas interested in the 6-foot-3 sensation. It's his mentality and his background as a leader off the gridiron that make him an ideal fit.

Ehlinger feels that’s what he could bring best to Dallas. Should another team pencil in his name? Expect the same result.

“I’m a guy that's going to come in and do whatever it takes to make the organization better," Ehlinger said. "Whatever position you put me in, I will be ready for the moment and I will do whatever it takes to turn the organization and the team into a championship-caliber team.”

Ehlinger fell short of reaching the “championship goal” with the Longhorns. He finished his career with a 28-16 record, and just short of a Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma in 2018.

Ever-confident, Ehlinger has not lost faith in the goal at hand. He believes he can help aid any NFL franchise to reach that prize if given the opportunity.

“My goal will always be to win a championship, win the Super Bowl," Ehlinger said. "I’ll do whatever it takes to do that on and off the field, in the locker room, on the field. I will never be anything short of 100-percent for the organization and I will always put the team first.”

