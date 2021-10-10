LOOK: Cowboys QB Tony Romo Immortalized - on Mavs NBA Floor

History means something to Cuban, and Romo is indeed a part of that Dallas Mavs history - whether you think it a bit odd or, as Cuban does, as “cool.”

DALLAS - Every guy.

That’s the idea.

Every player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks franchise has been immortalized with his name emblazoned onto the playing court at the AAC.

So that means Mark Cuban’s franchise has honored everybody from the top (Dirk Nowitzki) to the bottom (Rajon Rondo) and even a most unique name in between.

Tony Romo?!

Cuban’s love of the NBA and his support for players has always been evident. And now it’s evident again - as is his admiration for Romo, who upon his 2016-17 retirement from the Dallas Cowboys came down the street and suited up for an April 2017 Mavs game.

That was a one-time deal. But this? This is forever.

So while Luka Doncic amazes fans and gains the respect of his on-court peers, his name has also been given a spot on the floor.

Maybe the coolest nod to the franchise's history has been the iconic on-the-court Nowitzki fadeaway silhouette.

But this showcase of admiration, a leave-no-player-behind act of respect on the American Airlines Center hardwood? It is notable in so many ways … with every single player who ever suited up for the franchise seeing his name painted on the baselines and sidelines.

And as the NBA honors the "75th" year of the league with a soon-to-release list commemorating the 75 best players in history, the local club gives a nod to a football player-turned-TV analyst who spent a fun night in a layup line.

