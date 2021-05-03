Lucky 13? Cowboys Sign Offense With UDFA Chase

This is, at its best, 'Tony Romo Territory' - The Cowboys 2021 UDFA signings

FRISCO - If the NFL Draft is something of a “dart throw” - the Dallas Cowboys using 11 tries at the bullseye - the pursuit of undrafted free agents is even more “educated guessing.”

And Dallas used the UDFA process to execute 13 such guesses - with an offensive lean.

The Dallas draft itself was about defense. They made 11 picks, the first six and eight in total brought on defensive players.

Then came the UDFA chase, netting Dallas:

Purdue safety Tyler Coyle

Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles

Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks

Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell

Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher

Tiffin running back JaQuan Hardy

Marshall running back Brenden Knox

Louisiana fullback Nick Ralston

TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn

Houston offensive lineman Braylon Jones

Oregon defensive tackle Austin Faoliu

Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith

Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines

In that bunch are a quartet of wide receivers. Eagles caught 28 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns at Texas. Mitchell caught 47 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns at Mississippi State. Smith caught 23 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns at Iowa. Vasher caught 19 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns at Texas Tech.

There is a level of merited excitement over this collection, which should be viewed as "a bunch of seventh-round picks.'' It was from the UDFA pile that the Dallas Cowboys once found Drew Pearson, Everson Walls, Bill Bates and Tony Romo. And even on this roster now, tight end Blake Jarwin is notable as having been undrafted.

