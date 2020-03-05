CowboyMaven
Mahomes, Dez, Eden Hazard: Stars Come Out to See Luka Vs. Zion

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Two of the NBA's brightest young stars are set to take center stage on Wednesday night when Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic face off against one another for the first time in their careers. ... and lots of stars are expected to file into the AAC tonight to be part of the scene.

DallasBasketball.com is told that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is planning on attending, as it former Dallas Cowboys standout Dez Bryant. And we believe Real Madrid soccer star Eden Hazard is on the way as well.

If you read CowboysSI.com, you already knew why Hazard is in town ...

Williamson, who missed the first three matchups of the season between the two teams, has exploded out of the gate in his first NBA season, averaging 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game, while also hitting an astounding 41.7-percent from three, and 58.8-percent from the floor.

Not only that, but Williams been incredibly efficient in his early goings, with a PER of 25.6, and an effective field goal percentage of 59.8-percent. In fact, he has also scored at least 20 points in 12 consecutive games coming into Wednesday night and has firmly established himself as a candidate in the race for rookie of the year alongside Ja Morant.

“His level of force and efficiency is just unprecedented for a player of that age," Rick Carlisle said of the rookie Williamson. "Watching him is a breathtaking experience.”

On the other side for the Mavericks, the reigning rookie of the year, Luka Doncic, has elevated his game to yet another level this season, finding himself in the mix for the NBA's MVP award in just his second professional season.

Doncic, who turned just 21 on Friday, is averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game so far this season, with a 27.9 PER, and 7.4 win shares to his name.

While the Mavs seem to be a lock for the playoffs thanks to the play of Doncic, as well as his running mate Kristaps Porzingis, Williamson has revitalized his team's playoffs hopes almost overnight, helping the Pelicans climb within just four games of the current eighth seed, the Memphis Grizzlies.

It will be the first of many primetime clashes between the two rising stars over the next decade and change, but one that also holds immediate significance for both teams this season. ... as evidenced by the eyeballs that will be here at the AAC, too.

