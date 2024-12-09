ManningCast guest list Week 14: Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season wraps up on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium.
The game will air on ABC and ESPN, but an alternate ManningCast broadcast will be available on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli bringing some added entertainment value. There is also the Simpsons simulcast on Disney+.
For Cowboys Nation, it may be needed with the team as a 5.5-point underdog at home.
MORE: Get ready for a Dallas Cowboys BBQ Pitmaster tailgate event ahead of MNF
But, who will be joining the Mannings on the ManningCast broadcast?
Omaha Productions released the shortlist of talent that will join the brodcast throughout the night, led, of course, by ManningCast staple Bill Belichick.
John Legend and Cris Collinsworth will join the broadcast throughout the night.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?