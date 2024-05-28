Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Marshawn Kneeland
The Dallas Cowboys focused on bolstering their offensive line, with the franchise's first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft being Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton.
The team's second-round pick was another selection for a position the team really needs to see more production from: a defensive edge rusher from Western Michigan.
Rd. 2: 56 Marshawn Kneeland
Marshawn Kneeland spent four seasons at Western Michigan and proved after his junior year that he belonged in the NFL. In his junior year, Kneeland matched his college career high in sacks with 4.5 in the 2023 campaign.
The Cowboys are desperately looking to get their sack numbers up this season, as the team finished tied 9th in sacks, with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders at 46.
Not only can Kneeland find the quarterback, but he is well versed at finding the ball carrier in any capacity. The former Bronco finished his career at Western Michigan with 149 total tackles, with 28 of those being tackles for a loss.
Yes, sacks are the sexy stat that everyone wants to see, but being able to make a tackle has become a lost art in the league.
Someone controlling every aspect of the game always outweighs someone just looking to make a highlight reel.