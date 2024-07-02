Marshawn Kneeland honors late mother as he begins his NFL career
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland is excited to begin his NFL journey. While starting your NFL journey should be a joyous occasion, Kneeland will be doing it without his mother.
Kneeland's mother passed earlier this year as the former Western Michigan star was preparing for his opportunity in the NFL Combine.
However, Kneeland knows that he will always have his mother at his side.
EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Cowboys Rookie Marshawn Kneeland Pushing To Be 'Better' Than DeMarcus Lawrence
When speaking with the media recently, Kneeland shared that the chain he has been wearing at practice is actually an urn with his mother's ashes.
"I got this urn of her ashes I carry with me everywhere. I still feel like she's there watching over me," Kneeland told Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins.
It's a touching tribute to someone who obviously meant so much to Kneeland.
Kneeland has dealt with so much personally this year that preparing for the NFL may seem like a great escape. The former WMU Broncos standout will not be trying to forget his mother's death but instead will remember her during every moment he is out on the field.
The 2024 second-round pick is already proving that he is wiser and mature beyond his years.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —