Marshawn Kneeland injury update: Cowboys rookie set to undergo surgery
The Dallas Cowboys finally got back to being above .500, but it seems they still can’t catch a break from the injury bug. Despite their recent success, the mounting injuries continue to pose a challenge as they navigate through the rest of the season.
According to Todd Archer "Mike McCarthy said Marshawn Kneeland will undergo surgery on Tuesday on his knee. He did not have a timeline but Kneeland is expected to miss 4-6 weeks."
MORE: Cowboys have multiple surprise players with standout PFF grades
All things considered, the actual injury timeline is good news. Marshawn Kneeland, who was unable to put weight on his knee and had to be carted off the field, initially appeared to be out for the rest of the season.
However, reports now suggest he could return at the latest for Week 11 when the Cowboys' matchup against the Houston Texans.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF
4 pass rushers Cowboys can sign to fill in for Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5 Player of the Game