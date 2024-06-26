Looking back at former Dallas Cowboys player's basketball career
It may surprise you that the Dallas Cowboys were once the home of a former college basketball player. With the 2024 NBA Draft happening tonight, it seemed like a good idea to look back at former Cowboys tight end Martellus Bennett.
Bennett's career in Dallas may not have been what everyone hoped, but that doesn't change the fact that Bennett's athleticism stretched beyond the football field.
Before being selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, Bennett was once a two-sport athlete at Texas A&M. The former Cowboys tight end spent two seasons as a member of the Aggies basketball team. Now, his numbers on the court weren't staggering, as Bennett only played in 30 games.
But it doesn't change the fact that it is still impressive to see someone play at the collegiate level in sports like football and basketball.
Unfortunately, it is hard to find any videos or photos that show Bennett's stint with the Aggies basketball team. However, I assure you this isn't a Bigfoot situation; Bennett actually played for Texas A&M from 2005 to 2007. His name may not have been called at the NBA Draft, but I'm sure Bennett has fond memories of suiting up for Billy Gillespie's Aggies.