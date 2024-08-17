Cowboys Country

Massive update on contract negotiations between Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb

Time is ticking for the Dallas Cowboys and star receiver CeeDee Lamb to strike a new deal before the regular season begins. With each passing day, Cowboys fans become more nervous that Lamb will not be suiting up when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week One.

With the latest update on the contract negotiations, fans may even get more worried.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a source has told the site that Lamb and the Cowboys are currently in limbo as the franchise is offering a deal slightly under $33 million per year. A deal that size may sound great, but it wouldn't make Lamb the highest-paid receiver in the game. It would actually have him at second, with Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson holding the top spot with $35 million per year.

CeeDee Lamb
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It was once reported that Lamb wanted to be the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league. If the current deal is true, Lamb would not be getting his wish. There's still time for Lamb and the organization to get on the same page. However, the longer this goes, the more frustrating it becomes.

