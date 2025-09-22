Matt Eberflus, Cowboys pass defense named among biggest losers from Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys had a disastrous showing in Week 3, losing in embarrassing fashion to the Chicago Bears. It was apparent during the game that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus had no answers for his former team.
He also failed to find a way to stop the deep ball. After Russell Wilson carved up the secondary to the tune of 450 yards, Caleb Williams dropped 298 yards with four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were on deep passes, with Williams hitting Rome Odunze for a 35-yard touchdown and Luther Burden III for a 65-yard score on a flea flicker.
MORE: Jerry Jones detached from reality with latest claim following Cowboys blowout loss
Their poor performance led to an unpleasant distinction with Bleacher Report naming the Dallas pass defense as one of the biggest losers in Week 3.
”On Sunday, Chicago scored a season-high 31 points against its former head coach, Matt Eberflus, who is Dallas' defensive play-caller. Williams torched the Cowboys defense, and more quarterbacks may do the same in the coming weeks.”- Bleacher Report staff
Dallas has a lot to figure out, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see things get worse before they get better. In Week 4, they’re facing a motivated Green Bay Packers team that just lost to the Cleveland Browns. That could be a recipe for disaster if Eberflus doesn’t pull some trick out of his hat.
