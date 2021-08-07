Sports Illustrated home
Stafford Vs. Cowboys Scrimmage: What Rams Will ‘Never’ Do To New QB

“There is zero chance you’ll ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I’m the coach.”
Author:

OXNARD - It’s dual-squad practice day here at Dallas Cowboys training camp, with the Los Angeles Rams ready to partner up.

But it’s not a full scrimmage and it’s not a preseason game - which marks a significant difference to Rams coach Sean McVay.

“There is zero chance you’ll ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I’m the coach. That will never happen,” McVay said. “So he is not going to play.”

McVay told Doug Gottlieb about his preseason view in general and then it’s specific application to Stafford, acquired from Detroit this off-season in a blockbuster trade. McVay has long opposed exposing key players to injury in exhibition games. In the case of Stafford, he’s already dealing with a sore thumb.

But while Dallas will severely limit the work of its QB Dak Prescott on Saturday (he won’t throw whole nursing a sore shoulder), will practice against his hometown team.

“That’s why it’s important for us to try to get competitive opportunities against some of these other teams in practice settings,” McVay said. Practicing against the Cowboys this Saturday. We’ll get the Raiders twice. So we’re always looking for those things.

“But (otherwise), it’s hard for me to make sense of it.”

READ MORE: Cowboys 'Step Back' in QB Dak Prescott Injury

