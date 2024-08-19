Mazi Smith discusses his feelings on Jordan Phillips addition
Ahead of their second preseason game, the Dallas Cowboys decided to add some veteran help on the defensive line. They signed Carl Lawson in free agency and sent a sixth-round pick in 2026 to the New York Giants for Jordan Phillips and a seventh rounder.
Lawson will be a rotational pass rusher, helping to fill the void left by Sam Williams. The third-year defensive end was lost for the season following an ACL tear.
Phillips, however, could threaten someone's starting job.
Mazi Smith is slated to be the starting nose tackle in his second season. A first-round pick in 2023, Smith was underwhelming as a rookie. He showed growth in the preseason opener but behind him, there's no trusted depth. Ideally, the 6-foot-6, 341-pound Phillips will occupy that role while being a mentor for Smith.
There's also a chance Phillips could take the position from Smith, should the Michigan product fail to show enough development. Smith isn't sweating this, however, instead saying "iron sharpens iron."
"Yeah, I know all about Jordan Phillips. He's made a lot of plays. He's a vet in this game and when you're able to add that to the room, iron sharpens iron. That's what you want. You want a room full of competition. You don't want [any]body to relax. This is football, you know what I'm saying?" - Mazi Smith via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com
Smith added that you can learn from another player without having to speak with. He added that the two will have conversations but simply watching the veteran go to work will be helpful for him.
Dallas has been criticized for their offseason approach, and rightfully so. Having said that, this is a solid addition that will help the team now and could push Smith to be even better.
