Mazi Smith health update: Cowboys 2023 first-rounder returning to team
Dallas Cowboys 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith is still trying to find his footing in the NFL, but he suffered another setback over the weekend and was unable to travel with the team.
Now, we know the reason for his absence.
According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Smith was dealing with an allergic reaction.
MORE: Mazi Smith discusses his feelings on Jordan Phillips addition
However, he is set to return to the practice field today.
"Mazi Smith is feeling better & will take part in today’s practice," Moore wrote. "The Cowboys DT did not travel to Las Vegas for Saturday’s game due to an allergic reaction on the team bus before departing for the airport.
"It was a food allergy, 2 people w/ knowledge of his status said."
Mazi Smith is slated to be the starting nose tackle in his second season. A first-round pick in 2023, Smith was underwhelming as a rookie. He showed growth in the preseason opener but behind him, there's no trusted depth. Ideally, the 6-foot-6, 341-pound Phillips will occupy that role while being a mentor for Smith.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Q&A: Micah Parsons talks respect for military, giving back, preparing for season, and video games
How Did We Do? Cowboys stock risers and fallers for players on the roster bubble after week 2
Takeaways: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
Rookie Making Impact: Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children