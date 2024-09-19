Mazi Smith injury update following Cowboys DT's early practice exit
The Dallas Cowboys took a hit on the defensive line when defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was placed on IR with a wrist injury. A few hours later, former first-round pick Mazi Smith was escorted off the field with an injury of his own.
Smith caused waves on social media when he left the field with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer.
Ultimately, it was announced that Smith suffered back tightness.
But is it a more severe issue?
It appears that his status for Thursday's practice remains in the air.
Todd Archer of ESPN wrote, "Mazi Smith’s availability today is a little more spotty because of a back issue. He was in meetings but still waiting on test results before he practices."
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided further context while speaking to the media on Wednesday, indicating the defensive tackle has a chance to play in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.
“We got some work to do early, so I’m not sure about his participation (in today’s practice). Checking on some things this morning. He’s here. He’s been in the walk-throughs," McCarthy said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He’s been in the meetings.”
Smith has struggled with multiple injury setbacks since being selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2023 draft. He was the first defensive tackle taken by the Cowboys in the first round since Russell Maryland in 1991.
After a lackluster rookie season and offseason shoulder surgery, there were high hopes for Smith but now he is once again on the injury report.
