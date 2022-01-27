One Moore Chance? Cowboys Coach Kellen Has 2nd Interview with Dolphins

Moore has been a critical piece of a Dallas staff that in 2021 boasted the NFL's No. 1 offense.

FRISCO - The likelihood, sources tell CowboysSI.com, is that Kellen Moore will not get a head-coaching job in this cycle and that therefore, the 33-year-old offensive coordinator will be back with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

But first? One Moore chance.

The Miami Dolphins appear to have finalists in mind as their search for a new head coach moves on, and NFL Network says the Dallas offensive coordinator remains in the mix, along with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

All are now expected to receive second interviews with the Dolphins, and if we play the game of musical chairs, maybe Moore shouldn't counted out quite yet.

Moore has been a critical piece of a Dallas staff that in 2021 boasted the NFL's No. 1 offense. McDaniel is suddenly a hot candidate as his 49ers have moved to the NFC title game this weekend, but like Moore, is viewed as maybe needing more seasoning.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has pulled out of this race and is returning to Dallas for another year.

Daboll may be the most "ready'' of the finalists, but there are those in NFL circles who feel he may be bound for the New York Giants rather than Miami, where a lot of the hope is pinned on QB Tua Tagovailoa to lead a surge to contention.

Meanwhile, the Sean Payton Flirtation continues, with his latest comments adding some fuel to the Mike McCarthy hot seat, a former Dallas assistant is now the top guy in Chicago, and two more coaches with Cowboys ties are defensive coordinator candidates. Click here for all the Cowboys news stacked for you!)

