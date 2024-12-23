Micah Parsons' 4-word reaction to reaching NFL career milestone
The Dallas Cowboys may have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs, but the team is keeping its fighting spirit and trying to finish out the season strong.
During the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star edge rusher Micah Parsons recorded four tackles and one sack.
With the sack, Parsons joined an elite group of players with a career milestone. He became the sixth NFL player since 1982 with at least 50.0 sacks in his first four seasons, joining Reggie White (70.0), Derrick Thomas (58.0), J.J. Watt (57.0), DeMarcus Ware (53.5) and Dwight Freeney (51.0).
After the game, Parsons reacted to the achievement with a straightforward message.
Despite missing four games this season with a high-ankle sprain, Parsons has recorded 37 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
With two games remaining on the schedule, Parsons is poised to once again eclipse double-digit sacks for the season.
Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Philadelphia to take on the division-rival Eagles, before finishing off the season at home against the Washington Commanders.
