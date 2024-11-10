Micah Parsons to make much anticipated return in Week 10 against Eagles
With Dak Prescott being done for the season, the Dallas Cowboys needed something to give them a spark.
They got that on Sunday when it was announced that Micah Parsons would be back in the lineup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Did Jerry Jones gaslight the entire Cowboys' fanbase?
Parsons suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the New York Giants and missed the next four games. With him sidelined, the defense struggled to find a consistent pass rush.
In four games this season, Parsons has 14 tackles and just one sack. He did, however, record 12 pressures and had six hurries and five knockdowns.
For his career, Parsons has 41.5 sacks and can alter an offense's gameplan with his presence.
Dallas did see Carl Lawson have a solid outing in Week 9, recording two sacks. Having Parsons taking attention away from him could help Lawson — and the rest of the Dallas defense continue to excel.
