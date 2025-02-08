Micah Parsons boldly claims Cowboys will win NFC East in front of rival
Injuries and coaching uncertainty plagued the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, leading to a frustrating 7-10 record.
That led to a "reset" as they're replacing Mike McCarthy with Brian Schottenheimer. That move felt underwhelming, but the tone changed thanks to some great staff hires around Schottenheimer.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro calls out Jerry Jones' current strategy
With their new staff figured out, there's more confidence surrounding the team. Perhaps no one is showing this more than Micah Parsons, who is setting some lofty goals.
In his most recent claim, Parsons was seen telling Chad Ochocinco and Jayden Daniels that the Cowboys would be taking home the NFC East title in 2025.
It's one thing to make this claim but Parsons had no problem doing so in front of Daniels, who led the Washington Commanders to the playoffs.
The rookie quarterback wasn't done there either as he took them to the NFC Championship Game, something the Cowboys haven't done in 30 years.
If the Cowboys want to take back the division, they're going to need Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen Jones, to change their approach.
They've been hesitant to make any moves in the offseason and if that remains the case this year, it's tough to see them threatening the Commanders or the Philadelphia Eagles who won the East and will be representing the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys