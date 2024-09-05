Micah Parsons gives inspiring advice to young athletes
In a recent Instagram post by SportsCenter, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons shared some heartfelt and motivational advice for young athletes. The prompt was simple: “We asked NFL players what advice they’d give to young athletes. This is what they said.” Parsons’ response was both profound and inspiring, offering a glimpse into the mindset that has driven his success.
Parsons began by emphasizing the importance of enjoying your work. He reflected on a lesson he learned as he grew older: the significance of gratitude.
“One thing that I didn’t realize until I got older, is that every day we should have gratitude! Gratitude in your small success, and gratitude in your major success. Each phase and step of your milestones has equal importance!!”
This advice shows the value of appreciating every achievement, no matter how small, and recognizing the importance of each step in the journey.
Another key piece of advice from Parsons was about being intentional in everything you do. He encouraged young athletes to constantly seek improvement and ensure their actions and habits align with their goals. “When I say intentional, you say how can I get better? Are my life actions and habits aligned to what I want in my life!!” This mindset of intentionality and alignment is crucial for anyone striving to achieve their dreams.
Parsons also mentioned the importance of embracing one’s uniqueness.
“It’s okay to be different! Everyone is not meant to like you, everyone is not meant to be your friend!! Everyone is not supposed to go with you!!” He reminded young athletes that not everyone will support or understand their journey, and that’s perfectly fine. The focus should be on following your dreams and staying true to your path.
Finally, Parsons encouraged young athletes to dream big, even if those dreams seem unattainable to others.
“Dream bigger and better every time! Dream so big that people will doubt you! Dream so big that people believe your dreams are unattainable! That’s all part of the journey!” He also emphasized the importance of faith, urging young athletes to trust in God. “Always look upon the Lord and Savior, God won’t put you through what he won’t walk you through! Always remember to include him from the beginning!”
Micah Parsons’ advice is a reminder of the importance of gratitude, intentionality, uniqueness, and faith. His words serve as a guiding light for young athletes, encouraging them to enjoy their journey, stay true to their goals, embrace their individuality, and dream without limits. By following this advice, young athletes can hope to have a fraction of the success that Micah has earned throughout his career.
