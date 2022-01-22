Micah's Plea to Dan Quinn; Cowboys Coach Finalists for New Job

Parsons: “Q, brother, I hope you stay if you see this, man. I hope we get another shot at this. If you go, I’m going to miss you, brother, and I wish you nothing but success.”

FRISCO - We have reported from the start - well before the Denver Broncos arrived in DFW on Tuesday for their late-afternoon group job interview with Dan Quinn - that they'd "zeroed in'' on the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator as their top candidate.

And now it may come down to three top candidates.

The Broncos conducted nearly a dozen interviews with potential head coaching candidates, with that visit to DFW including a session with Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Also prominent on the list, in the minds of Broncos Nation, is Eric Bieniemy, the former University of Colorado star and the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But a Broncos source tells us that Quinn was "just as advertised'' in his interview - meaning he nailed the session conducted by a long-time associate, Broncos GM George Paton.

And now, per Broncos insider Benjamin Albright, Quinn is seemingly one of three finalists for the job. He’s joined by Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Cowboys know what's coming, but it remains notable that rookie Micah Parsons issued a public plea, just in case.

“I hope Q is back, man. That’s my dawg. I would do anything for Q,” Parsons said. “I think whether he goes, anybody in the NFL would be so lucky to have him.”

But, Parsons added while mentioning Quinn's "pure heart'': “Q, brother, I hope you stay if you see this, man. I hope we get another shot at this. If you go, I’m going to miss you, brother, and I wish you nothing but success.”

Quinn, 51, is the only one of the three with experience as a head coach.

There are some who think Denver will stay away from defensive-minded head coaches because that is the background of the just-fired Vic Fangio. But we're told some of Denver's interviews were fueled by a desire to visit with potential offensive coordinators who would fit on a Quinn-led staff.

Quinn was a Super Bowl head coach in Atlanta, and before that a Super Bowl coordinator in Seattle. In his one season in Dallas, he oversaw a complete turnaround of what was a poor unit in 2020 to what was a playoff-worthy and play-making unit in 2021.

Quinn has other opportunities, including with the New York Giants; as is happens, he grew up about 24 miles from the Giants' stadium. Dallas is prepared for his departure with names like Mike Zimmer, George Edwards and Joe Whitt Jr. among the possibilities.



