Micah Parsons gives encouraging message on future contract negotiations
Another contract-focused offseason looms for the Dallas Cowboys, and this time, the main contestant is on star linebacker Micah Parsons.
Speaking to reporters earlier today, Parsons made it clear that he prioritizes team success over individual accolades and the pursuit of a record-breaking deal.
While acknowledging that it would be “nice” to be the highest-paid defensive player, Parsons emphasized the importance of surrounding himself with talented players to achieve ultimate success.
“It would be nice to be surrounded by good players." Parsons told reporters following a Thursday practice session. "Players are going to help you win championships. I want to keep as many games as possible. I want to work with them as much as possible.”
Parsons has certainly earned a lucrative contract. Since his 2021 rookie season, the former Penn State Nittany Lion has racked up impressive numbers, recording 245 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, 49 sacks, 166 pressures, and 8 forced fumbles.
Despite missing time due to a high ankle sprain earlier this season, Parsons has quickly reasserted himself. Since returning in Week 10, he's tallied 7.5 sacks, 23 pressures, 6 tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits.
From a team perspective, Parsons expressed his desire to retain key players, even if it means sacrificing personal financial gain.
"Obviously, we're going to get Sam [Williams] back and we're going get some of [others] back." Parsons added. "We'll see how it breaks down, but I want to keep as many guys as possible, however they're going to make the cap work."
Furthermore, Parsons has ruled out a potential holdout, even if a new contract isn't finalized in the offseason.
"I think I'll still be around." Parsons said. "I don't know what the coaching is going to be like. At some point, if I got to learn a new scheme. I would love to have (Mike) Zimmer back. He has done a tremendous job. I would love to have him back. But if they do change or he just feels like he's ready to go with the horses, I got to learn a new scheme. I got to be around guys. There's a chemistry part. I still gotta be there for that part."
Parsons has set his sights on securing a new contract before the start of training camp, aiming to ensure stability and focus on the future.
