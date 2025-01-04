Micah Parsons has joined Aaron Donald territory with mind-blowing stat
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his four seasons in the NFL. This accomplishment is particularly remarkable given that Parsons missed four games this season due to a high ankle injury, which has undoubtedly caused him discomfort and impacted his performance.
Despite these challenges and the Cowboys' less-than-stellar season, Parsons has delivered impressive stats in the 12 games he has played.
So far this season, he has recorded nine and a half sacks, forced two fumbles, and tallied 11 stuffs. Most notably, Parsons has joined elite company, becoming the first defensive player since Aaron Donald to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of his first four NFL seasons.
MORE: 2025 Pro Bowl Rosters: Which Dallas Cowboys players will appear in Orlando
In just four NFL seasons, Micah Parsons has already built an impressive résumé. He boasts four Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors, with the possibility of a third on the horizon this season, along with an array of sacks and tackles for loss.
Parsons is on a fast track to the Hall of Fame, destined to join the ranks of Cowboys legends. Fans hope he will achieve what many greats have not in the last 28 years: a Super Bowl victory to cement his legacy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc