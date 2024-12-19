Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons hypes team's D, Free agents must be paid
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. A new week of the NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown.
But, for the Cowboys, all eyes are on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they host in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas will have to battle through some key injuries throughout the remainder of the week and their battered defense will be facing an explosive offensive attack from Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out.
In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on social media. Indulge.
Micah Parsons hypes up Cowboys defensive improvement
The Cowboys had a rough start to the 2024-25 season, but the team has improved in recent weeks and the defense has been a big part. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons is reminding everyone that he never doubted the team's talent.
Cowboys pending free agents deserve to be paid
The Cowboys have some high-profile players set to hit free agency this offseason, and their performance has shown they are deserving of a payday. But will Jerry Jones write the checks? The Cowboys Wire takes a closer look.
