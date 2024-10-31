Micah Parsons injury update: All-Pro continues to rehab ankle
Similar to Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons, a key piece of the team's defense, will once again be sidelined from practice today as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the news, stating, “He’s not quite there yet.” Parsons remains in the rehab group as the team monitors his progress.
Stephen Jones offers Cowboys trade deadline update, shows change of tune
The ongoing absence of the three-time Pro Bowler highlights how crucial Parsons is to the Cowboys' defense, which has continued to struggle in his absence alongside other key defenders.
As one of the league's most dominant defenders, his impact on the field is undeniable. Parsons' ability to rush the passer and draw attention has been the most significant missing element in this defense.
The Cowboys will continue to evaluate Parsons' status on a day-to-day basis and hope to have him back on the field as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Dallas might once again be without their top defender for this Sunday's NFC battle against the Atlanta Falcons.
