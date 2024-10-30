Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys' linebacker still recovering
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a high-ankle sprain, continues his recovery but remains unable to return to practice.
Head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on Parsons' status Wednesday, indicating that while the star linebacker is showing improvement, he's not yet ready to rejoin his teammates on the field.
“He’s making gains each week. He’s just not ready to get in the practice format,” McCarthy said.
This would be his fourth consecutive missed game if the veteran defender is ruled out before Sunday's away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Before his injury, Parsons, a three-time All-Pro, recorded 14 tackles, 12 pressures, six quarterback hits, and one sack through four games this season.
Parsons' absence has been a significant blow to the Cowboys' defense, as he's one of the league's most dynamic and disruptive players. His return will be crucial as the team aims to maintain any hope to salvage what has been an underwhelming season.
The Cowboys will continue to monitor Parsons' progress and provide further updates on his availability in the coming days.
