Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons is ready for 'his time,' A new era in Big D
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been an interesting few days with NFL free agency officially underway, and the Cowboys have been flying under the radar by bolstering the depth on the roster with quality depth signings.
While the team has yet to make a major splash, the moves have been necessary.
It will be interesting to see if any other moves are made in the coming days, especially at wide receiver where a lot of depth and quality talent remains.
As we wait to see what will go down leading up to the NFL Draft, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Micah Parsons is ready for 'his time'
Star edge rusher Micah Parsons is excited for the upcoming season and potentially a blockbuster deal, and he's making sure that everyone knows.
Changing of the guard
It is a new era in Dallas with DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin's departures from the team, and now Dak Prescott is the longest tenured member of the team.
Cowboys Quick Hits
