Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons 'locked in' as leader, Keeping 2025 HC options open
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through the final full week of 2024, and it's about time to head into the weekend with the penultimate week of the NFL regular season kicking into full swing.
Dallas is mathematically eliminated from the postseason and CeeDee Lamb is the latest Cowboys star to get shut down for the year, but there is still some potential for excitement.
The Cowboys still play a major factor in the NFC East title picture and can throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles' plans with an upset win on Sunday afternoon.
While we wait for this weekend's game, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
Micah Parsons' newfound leadership has helped him improve
Micah Parsons has stepped up as a leader in a big way this season, and he credits it for his improvement as a player. Parsons spoke about being "locked in" as a leader with DallasCowboys.com.
"I would just say I'm just locked in, I think ever since I committed to that, I've been playing better myself," Parsons said. "I've just been locked in, I've just been showing guys the way, just trying to do everything right, cleaning things up of my own acting accord.
"It has been paying dues, we've all been together, the camaraderie, the brotherhood, everything's been closer. And you'd say 'You're missing so many guys and leaders, how is that possible?' but I think it gave a breath of fresh air for other guys to step up and fill those roles."
MORE: Micah Parsons fires back at Detroit Lions star shading Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys keeping 2025 HC options open
While there has been growing discussion about a potential Mike McCarthy return beyond the 2024 season, the Cowboys are keeping their 2025 head coaching options open. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at Dallas' approach.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17... CeeDee Lamb's injury could reveal Cowboys' top offseason priority ... Rico Dowdle can make Dallas Cowboys history in Week 17 vs. Eagles ... Micah Parsons praises CeeDee Lamb for toughness after injury... Cowboys legend says Mike McCarthy's future shouldn't depend on recent wins... Dallas Cowboys QB projected to leave for another NFC team in free agency... Eagles star Jalen Hurts trending towards missing game vs. Cowboys... NFL announcers revealed for Dallas Cowboys-Eagles Week 17 game... Does CeeDee Lamb's season-ending injury help Cowboys in long run?