Micah Parsons makes bold prediction for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
The Dallas Cowboys disappointed during the 2024-25 NFL season, with injuries plaguing the team throughout the year and making huge impacts on the field.
Now, as the team prepares to enter the offseason, it has already been drama-filled with the rumors surrounding Mike McCarthy's future in Big D.
Despite all of the noise, star edge rusher Micah Parsons is trying to stay optimistic.
MORE: Micah Parsons reflects on Dallas Cowboys career, future NFL plans
On the latest episode of his podcast, The Edge, with Bleacher Report, Parsons shared his thoughts on next season and what the team can accomplish.
Without any firm news on the head coach, glaring holes on the roster, a draft and free agency yet to come, Parsons believes the Cowboys will cap off the 2025-26 season by raising the Lombardi Trophy.
Remember, Cowboys Nation: this is the player who said the Cowboys would have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles if it wasn't for the scoreboard following their 41-7 loss.
MORE: What Cowboys denying Bears interview request means for Mike McCarthy
But while it's easy to clown Parsons for his take that the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl next season with all of the uncertainty surrounding the team, it is the attitude you want a player to project to the public.
You don't want a guy to say, "We suck." You want that confidence. And, with Parsons emerging as a real leader on the defense and in line for a blockbuster contract that could make him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player, he needs to keep this energy throughout the offseason.
Let's hope it is infectious.
