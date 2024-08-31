WATCH: Micah Parsons meets Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo
Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons went to Austin on Saturday afternoon to watch the No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns take on the Colorado State Rams as the 2024 college football season kicked into full swing.
Before kickoff, Parsons got to meet another Texas legend when he came face-to-face with Longhorns mascot Bevo.
It was a staredown for the ages.
VIDEO: Micah Parsons hilariously attempts Iconic WWE move on Trevon Diggs
On the field, the Longhorns treated Parsons to a show.
Texas delivered a 52-0 shellacking of Colorado State with both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning getting in on the action.
Ewers threw for 260 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Manning, meanwhile, found the endzone for the first passing touchdown in his collegiate career. Arch completed 5-of-6 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, while adding a touchdown with his legs.
Up next for the Longhorns is a much more difficult test as they travel to Ann Arbor to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.
For Parsons, it will be back to work as the Cowboys prepare for their season opener on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Future: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
America’s Team: Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise in the NFL
Prime Time QB: Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys QB? May not be as far-fetched as you think
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie