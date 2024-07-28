Micah Parsons reveals daily bonding routine with new Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer
After skipping OTAs, there were some questions about whether there would be any growing pains for Micah Parsons in new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme.
There were even more concerns when Parsons reported for minicamp and claimedhe and Zimmer had not spoken.
That is no longer a concern.
MORE: Mike McCarthy praises Micah Parsons' versatility in new defensive scheme
Parsons spoke to the media following practice at training camp on Saturday to reveal a daily bonding routine with his new defensive coordinator. As it turns out, the two men spend every morning together enjoying a meal.
That's one way to get it done, and it seems to be working.
Parsons has been sharp to start training camp and has even found himself stepping into more of a leadership role.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has earned All-Pro honors in each of his three seasons, so if his routine with his new defensive coordinator allows him to stay comfortable, opposing quarterbacks better watch out.
