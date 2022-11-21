FRISCO - Almost everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in their "perfect'' 40-3 victory at Minnesota, with the only possible way to bring down the thrill of it all is to have a headline-grabbing injury situation.

Do the Cowboys have that with Micah Parsons?

"I just got rolled up,” Parsons said of a leg issue that caused him to briefly exit the game. “I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg … It was a quick shot – I've never had that (pain) before.”

Oh-oh …

“But my health is great,” Micah added. “The knee is cool, definitely in a positive manner."

Parsons set the tone early here with a strip-sack. And … . He also recorded a second sack, giving him 10 for the season. Parsons now has five multi-sack games this year. ... and Dallas' 42 sacks leads the NFL.

The Cowboys recorded seven sacks against Minnesota while also clogging up Dalvin Cook and the Vikings ground game … with the same sort of effort - and the availability of Micah - needed to conquer Saquon Barkley and the Giants, this week’s Thanksgiving visitors to AT&T Stadium.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!