Micah Parsons being mentored by NFL greats; improving leadership
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is ready to take his game to the next level.
Parsons is already among the best players in the NFL, but he has spent time improving his leadership skills so he can elevate everyone around him.
In a story from DallasCowboys.com, Parsons detailed his offseason approach to being a better all-around player.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons to compete against lucky fan
Parsons revealed he sat down for dinner with NFL greats like Tom Brady, Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman, Ray Lewis.
The mentorships explain Parsons and Brady's talk on the field ahead of the preseason game between Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams where the two men were spotted having a conversation.
"Honestly, it was a deep conversation [teammates and I] had last year before the playoffs and guys were like, 'You've gotta bring us along with you, and you can't be on this journey alone, if you're mister All-Pro,'" Parsons said. "It was a reality check for me. I went to my mentors this offseason like, 'How do I approach this? How do I get better at this because this is a task I've never had to take on in my life?
"My whole life it's been 'Micah's gonna do what Micah's gotta do,' and I just expected everyone else to do that."
The three-time All-Pro is aiming to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year this season. Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks.
Repeating that level of production would be welcomed by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
And if Parsons can continue to produce at a high level while elevating everyone around him, the defense is going to be a nightmare for every opponent this season.
