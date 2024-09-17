Micah Parsons opens up about Dallas Cowboys' 'humbling' Week 2 loss
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons used his day off to "work a shift" at the Raising Cane’s Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys Restaurant in Dallas.
Parsons took a break from slanging Box Combos to speak to the media about the Cowboys' embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and what the team is working on.
The All-Pro edge rusher said the team is “restarting, resetting and refocusing” while also opening up about how "humbling" the loss the was.
MORE: Jerry Jones shows belief in Dallas Cowboys' defensive talent
“The team this season is the newest and most diverse team I’ve ever been on and we’re really creating a new identity for ourselves,” said Parsons. “For me, I look at my mistakes and it helps hold me accountable and push the guys throughout the week to get back to the basics and fundamentals, which is our priority.”
“You never know how many Sundays you have, so you always have to stay humble. After Sunday’s game, we need to restart, reset, and refocus and God always has a way of humbling. You never want to stay too high or too low, you have to stay neutral.”
The Cowboys gave up 44 points to the Saints while recording only one sack and one interception.
Dallas will definitely need to step up their game in Week 3 when reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to town.
