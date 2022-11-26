Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
FRISCO - A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ...
And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason.
Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The TV broadcast opted to not show the interaction, but Parsons - the leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year - was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, which led to the Giants scoring a touchdown four plays later.
"He’ll get (fined),'' Gates said after the game. "He must not like his money,” said Gates, who said he was trash-talking with Parsons.
“I told him, ‘Come on, I know you want to (punch me).’ He took me up on it.”
Parsons used Twitter to respond by noting that Gates suggested that he needs to stir things up because "I'm not the best football player, so I've got to do other things to help out the team.''
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
Cowboys legend Deion Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach.
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record
The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium attracted 42 million television viewers, shattering a record that existed for three decades.
Cowboys 'Need More Discipline' to Fix Penalty Issues, Dak Prescott Says
Turnovers and penalties still seem to be the Dallas Cowboys biggest holdback
“When he says 'others things,'' Parsons wrote, that means, 'Play dirty, take cheap shots and try to hurt other opponents!''
Parsons recorded two sacks in the game to give him 12 for the season as Dallas moved to 8-3 while dropping NFC East rival New York to 7-4.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!