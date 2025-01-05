Micah Parsons puts name in NFL record books during Cowboys' season finale
Micah Parsons missed four games due to a high ankle sprain but that didn't stop him from recording double-digit sacks once again. During the Dallas Cowboys opening drive against the Washington Commanders, Parsons recorded two sacks, giving him 11.5 on the season.
That means he's done this in all four seasons he's been in the league which is a rare feat.
It's so rare that Parsons is just the fifth player in NFL history to accomplish it. He now joins superstars such as Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, Claude Humphrey, and Dwight Freeney.
Parsons is nearing time for a contract extension and he could break the bank following his unbelievable season. He has said that he doesn't need to become the highest-paid defender in the NFL, which is good since Jerry and Stephen Jones are unlikely to hand out another record-breaking deal.
