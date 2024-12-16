Micah Parsons reacts to Cowboys trade rumors with encouraging message
Dallas Cowboys Nation was rocked by news that star edge rusher Micah Parsons could be traded in the offseason after comments made by COO Stephen Jones over the weekend.
Now, Parsons is responding.
Parsons discussed the rumors during the latest episode of his podcast, saying he hopes to finish his career with the Cowboys.
'We're gonna figure out a way for me to be a Cowboy for life," Parsons said on The Edge.
The comments match remarks from the All-Pro over the summer saying he would only consider two teams if he moves on from Dallas, but his preference is to remain in Big D.
This season, Parsons has recorded 32 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Parsons recorded multiple sacks in several games.
Up next for the Cowboys is a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.
