Micah Parsons reflects on injury-plagued Cowboys 2024 season
The path to 12 NFC-leading sacks wasn't paved with gold for Micah Parsons.
Injuries threatened to derail his season, but the Dallas Cowboys linebacker, fueled by faith and the unwavering support of his teammates, not only overcame adversity but also reminded everyone of the dominant force he has always consistently been.
In a recent episode of his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons," the star pass rusher reflected on the challenges he faced, the lessons he learned, and his unwavering belief in a higher power.
After registering his 10th sack of the season on the very first play of Sunday's Week 18 contest against the Washington Commanders, Parsons joined the legendary Reggie White and three other NFL greats as one of five players to record double-digit sacks in each of their first four NFL seasons.
"I couldn't have done this without God," Parsons stated. "I'm grateful for leading the NFC in sacks this season. But honestly, being here with Reggie (White), it's all about God. The season started tough, then the injury," Parsons said.
"I didn't think I'd miss four games. I pushed to return for Detroit, but they held me back. I wanted 10+ sacks, to be great. But God kept me strong through the injuries, and helped me recover. He tested me, and now I have this testimony. Things happen you can't control, but how you respond defines you."
Parsons underscored the indispensable contributions of his teammates, emphasizing how each player played a crucial role in his success. He described the honor of fighting alongside them every Sunday, acknowledging the sacrifices and hard work of every individual on the team.
"My teammates were crucial," Parsons emphasized. "Shout-out to my teammates. They pushed me every day. Those words of encouragement from my teammates meant the world. They don't always get the praise, but I'm using this moment to thank them."
In his fourth season, the All-Pro finished with 43 tackles, 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 23 QB hits, 45 pressures, and 2 forced fumbles.
As the Cowboys enter the 2025 offseason, the four-time Pro Bowler will be at the center of attention as he seeks a long-term contract extension to remain in Dallas for years to come.
Parsons acknowledged last month that his top priority wasn't being the highest-paid player, but rather keeping the team together. This includes retaining key players like defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who shared the same stage as Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis, a crucial figure in Dallas' secondary.
“It would be nice to be surrounded by good players." Parsons said back in December when asked about future negotiations. "Players are going to help you win championships. I want to keep as many guys as possible. I want to work with them as much as possible.”
