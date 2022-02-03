Micah Parsons Reveals Top (Worst) Memory from Cowboys Rookie Year

“I’m going to remember,'' Micah says, "that we lost in the first round.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys disappointed their fan base with the way the 2021 season finished, championship aspirations and a 12-5 regular-season record dashed by a first-round home playoff loss to an underdog Niners team.

But no, not even you are more disappointed that centerpiece rookie Micah Parsons, who is at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this week offering comment on his No. 1 memory of his first NFL season.

“I’m going to remember,'' Micah replied, "that we lost in the first round.”

Ouch.

But a good "ouch.''

The most competitive and most successful NFL players will tell you that losing is supposed to hurt, that it's the pain that drives the athlete to winning.

In Micah's case, he has other options for answers. He could’ve pointed out the excellence he put on display in a first NFL season that will place the Penn State product and first-round NFL Draft pick at the top of his class when he wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and right up there, too, when he gets votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He could also lean on his recent do-gooder activity, as Parsons is helping send a military vet to the Super Bowl.

There were positives, lots of them, for this 2021 team and this rookie, who had 84 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. But his most important acquisition in his rookie season? To listen to Micah Parsons, it's the emotional scar tissue that is being built up from having lost.

