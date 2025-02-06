Micah Parsons reveals when his hatred for the New York Giants began
The Dallas Cowboys hit a grand slam when it came to selecting Micah Parsons with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Parsons has been a generational talent and is a key piece to this franchise now and in the future. But what if the Cowboys never would have had the chance to draft him?
MORE: Cowboys potential draft trade would give Dallas the backfield of its dreams
During interviews on Super Bowl media row, Parsons sat down with CBS Sports and discussed his career. During the chat, Parsons revealed that another team promised they would select him in the 2021 draft.
Yes, the New York Giants were telling Parsons they would take him if he fell to the No. 11 pick. Thankfully for Cowboys fans, someone in the Giants front office decided to go a different route.
MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
The Giants instead traded back and selected Kadarius Toney, a player who is no longer with the franchise.
God bless those New York Football Giants. One could start spreading the news that the franchise has been a joke for a while.
MORE: Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on if Derrick Henry would've saved Cowboys
Now, every time they meet Parsons, they are meeting a player who can't wait to show them what they've missed out on.
I'm not sure, but haven't the Giants done that again more recently with a player? His name rhymes with Raquon Rarkely.
The Giants are the gift that keeps giving, and the rest of the league can't wait to see their next blunder.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys