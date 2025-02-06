Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons reveals when his hatred for the New York Giants began

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons discusses why he loves punishing the New York Giants. Cowboys fans should be thanking the Giants every day.

Tyler Reed

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys hit a grand slam when it came to selecting Micah Parsons with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons has been a generational talent and is a key piece to this franchise now and in the future. But what if the Cowboys never would have had the chance to draft him?

MORE: Cowboys potential draft trade would give Dallas the backfield of its dreams

During interviews on Super Bowl media row, Parsons sat down with CBS Sports and discussed his career. During the chat, Parsons revealed that another team promised they would select him in the 2021 draft.

Yes, the New York Giants were telling Parsons they would take him if he fell to the No. 11 pick. Thankfully for Cowboys fans, someone in the Giants front office decided to go a different route.

MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason

The Giants instead traded back and selected Kadarius Toney, a player who is no longer with the franchise.

Micah Parson
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

God bless those New York Football Giants. One could start spreading the news that the franchise has been a joke for a while.

MORE: Micah Parsons gets brutally honest on if Derrick Henry would've saved Cowboys

Now, every time they meet Parsons, they are meeting a player who can't wait to show them what they've missed out on.

Micah Parson
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

I'm not sure, but haven't the Giants done that again more recently with a player? His name rhymes with Raquon Rarkely.

The Giants are the gift that keeps giving, and the rest of the league can't wait to see their next blunder.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News