Micah Parsons rips ESPN report about Dallas Cowboys team culture
The Dallas Cowboys were the subject of a scathing report from Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com this week detailing club culture issues and reports that players are growing irked by fan tours at the team facility.
Former safety Jayron Kearse echoed comments from former tight end Dalton Schultz who claimed the players felt like they were in a zoo during tours because people would tap on the glass while players were working out or in team meetings.
The report caused a lot of discourse online, but current players are not backing it up.
MORE: Dak Prescott dismisses fan tours as distraction for Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to social media to rip the report from Kahler with a simple message.
"Sometimes you gotta call bullsh*t when you see it! This ain’t it," Parsons wrote.
Parsons' comments won't make the talk of distractions go away, but it is good to see the team defending the current club culture.
Hopefully they can put this report behind them and keep their focus on the 49ers.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
