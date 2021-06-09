Micah Parsons Signs 4-Year Guaranteed $17 Million Contract With Cowboys

Micah Parsons has agreed to the standard four-year deal and is now under contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO - Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys first-round pick in the recent NFL Draft on Wednesday signed his first pro contract.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that the agreement was reached this week with the linebacker from Penn State, who will now play under the terms of the standard four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Parsons was the 12th overall pick after opting out of playing for the Nittany Lions last season. In his first two seasons starring at Penn State, he recorded 191 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 26 games. He won Defensive Player of the Game in his final outing at Penn State, a bowl game victory in a contest played at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.

Sources have indicated to us that Parsons is viewed as the eventual starter at middle linebacker for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's group, but he is also showing versatility as the Cowboys work to also integrate veteran linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch into the plan.

During OTAs and minicamp, the 6-3 Parsons has played inside and outside and has also experimented with a role as a pass-rusher.

"It's one thing to cover, and one thing to tackle,” he said after a recent workout here at The Star, “but if you can do the trifecta and do all three – cover, tackle and blitz and get pressure – then that's what makes you a good ballplayer.”

Former agent Joel Corry notes that the slotted deal is likely worth about $17 million over four years and includes a $9 million signing bonus.