Micah Parsons ruled out this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys continue to receive bad news on the injury front. Once again, the team will be without Micah Parsons, who suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants back in late September.
Parsons is the heartbeat of this defense, and his absence has been felt in the last three games. The Cowboys are 1-2 in that time period.
Losing Parsons and DaRon Bland is a huge blow to a Cowboys defense that desperately needs all the help they can get at the moment. In the last two games, the defense has given up 77 points. Those numbers are not going to cut it, and without Parsons again this week, it could be worse.
Will the Cowboys ever be healthy again?
