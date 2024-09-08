Micah Parsons set to explode following injury news before Cowboys opener
The Dallas Cowboys haven't kicked off in Week 1 yet, but they already own the headlines. Just hours prior to their opener, Dak Prescott became the highest-paid player in the NFL as he agreed to terms on a new deal.
That got the news machine rolling and it also puts the attention on Micah Parsons. The star linebacker is next in line to get paid now that Jerry Jones took care of Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Sunday will be a great opportunity for him to remind Jones of his worth and Parsons will be able to take advantage of that thanks to some late-breaking news.
90 minutes prior to kick-off, each team announced their inactive players and there were no surprises for the Cowboys. For the Browns, that wasn't the case as they will be without veteran offensive tackle Jack Conklin.
While Conklin is typically their starting right tackle, he was expected to start on the left side in place of Jedrick Wills this weekend. With Conklin out, the Browns are turning to James Hudson III and have just Germain Ifedi as a backup behind Hudson and Dawand Jones.
Parsons, who has 40.5 sacks in his first three seasons in the NFL has to be salivating at this lineup. Hudson, who is enterins his fourt season in the NFL, allowed four sacks in 321 snaps last year, primarily playing on the right side. He earned a 51.1
in pass blocking from PFF, which was an increase from the 43.7 he had in 2022.
