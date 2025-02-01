Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons shares adorable moment with Eli Manning's son at Pro Bowl

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons had a heartwarming moment with Eli Manning's son, Charlie, after Pro Bowl practice.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Some of the Dallas Cowboys' top stars are in Orlando, Florida for the 2025 Pro Bowl, with superstar linebacker Micah Parsons leading the charge.

As is always the case during Pro Bowl week, it's interesting to see how players interact on the practice field.

For Parsons, that included a heartwarming exchange with Eli Manning's son, Charlie.

Charlie approached Parsons on the practice field with a minihelmet and Parsons happily obliged with an autograph.

The Cowboys shared video of the interaction on social media.

Eli Manning is serving as the head coach Team NFC, along with offensive coordinator Thad Lewis and defensive coordinator Larry Foote. The AFC is led by Peyton Manning, offensive coordinator Troy Walters, and defensive coordinator Frank Bush.

The Pro Bowl flag football game will go down on Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

