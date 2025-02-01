Micah Parsons shares adorable moment with Eli Manning's son at Pro Bowl
Some of the Dallas Cowboys' top stars are in Orlando, Florida for the 2025 Pro Bowl, with superstar linebacker Micah Parsons leading the charge.
As is always the case during Pro Bowl week, it's interesting to see how players interact on the practice field.
For Parsons, that included a heartwarming exchange with Eli Manning's son, Charlie.
Cowboys' Tyler Smith videos are more entertaining than the Pro Bowl itself
Charlie approached Parsons on the practice field with a minihelmet and Parsons happily obliged with an autograph.
The Cowboys shared video of the interaction on social media.
Eli Manning is serving as the head coach Team NFC, along with offensive coordinator Thad Lewis and defensive coordinator Larry Foote. The AFC is led by Peyton Manning, offensive coordinator Troy Walters, and defensive coordinator Frank Bush.
The Pro Bowl flag football game will go down on Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.
