Micah Parsons takes blame off defensive coordinator after allowing 44 points
After making it look easy against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, Mike Zimmer was getting more than his share of praise. In Week 2, things went in the opposite direction for the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.
Zimmer's defense surrendered 44 points in an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints at home.
With no answers for the ground game or aerial attack, Zimmer is now taking plenty of criticism. According to Micah Parsons, however, the finger doesn't need to be pointed at the coach.
Parsons took exception to a post on Twitter calling out Zimmer. He quote-tweeted Blogging the Boys, saying the problem was the players.
As frustrating as it is for fans to watch their team get bullied, Parsons deserves credit for facing the music. He was quick to say they're going to fix the mistakes they made and will use the defeat as an opportunity to learn.
The Cowboys will have another tough challenge in Week 3 as they host the Baltimore Ravens, who are off to a slow start. A defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, they're now 0-2. Despite the record, they're not a team that should be taken lightly, especially with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under center.
It's not going to be easy but Parsons has the right mindset. Hopefully, that will be felt throughout the locker room.
